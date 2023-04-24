Community upset after claiming CenterPoint Energy removed trees near Third Ward memorial

Michael Lee has lived in the area for nearly 40 years and said he had a conversation with CenterPoint Energy that ensured the trees would be replaced if they were cut down.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Community members in a Houston neighborhood are upset following trees being cut down near a significant area.

Neighbors say that CenterPoint Energy removed trees they were not supposed to and said they would not replace them.

Michael Lee has lived in the Third Ward neighborhood for nearly 40 years off Ardmore Street near the AIDS Memorial Garden.

Lee said on Monday morning, he was shocked to find that trees along the memorial had been removed.

Lee claims he had conversations with CenterPoint before this happened, who assured him the trees would be replaced if any were removed.

Ed Pettitt is the vice president of the Third Ward super neighborhood Alliance, an organization serving the local community.

ABC13 cameras were rolling when Lee and an HPD officer overseeing the operation got into a heated exchange over the project.

"We were assured that they were only going to remove a few small trees and that the larger trees, like the Bald Cypresses, would be preserved, that they would even put a ribbon around showing that they would be protected," Pettitt said.

Pettitt followed this issue closely and shared an email to ABC13 in which CenterPoint said they would not replace any trees.

Additionally, the email states because there have been no violations of city ordinances, the city cannot put any requirements on them to replace the trees.

ABC13 attempted to get a response from a CenterPoint Energy manager but was referred to their media relations department, but has not heard back.

"They're not taking the community wishes and history of the neighborhood into consideration," Pettitt said.