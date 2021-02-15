'You should be prepared to be without power for at least the rest of the day,' CenterPoint says

CenterPoint initially stated the temporary outages could last 15 minutes to more than an hour, but updated its statement on Twitter at 9:27 a.m. that customers currently experiencing outages should expect to be without power for at least the remainder of Monday.
This morning, conditions for power generation were, & continue to be, very serious; @ERCOT_ISO needs electric companies to reduce their load at a higher level & longer than they originally thought, which in turn is resulting in longer outages for customers. #houwx #hounews 4/10— CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) February 15, 2021
CenterPoint stated customers still with power are asked to conserve power as much as possible to assist with stabilizing the state's power grid.
For all of our customers who do have power, we continue to ask you to conserve power as much as possible to assist with this situation. #houwx #hounews 7/10— CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) February 15, 2021
"We know this is a very difficult situation for our customers, but we are doing our part, based on [ERCOT's] directive, to reach a power supply and demand balance across the state," CenterPoint Energy stated on Twitter. CenterPoint's outage tracker was unavailable as of publication, but according to PowerOutage.US, a website that tracks the outages of electricity providers, more than 96,000 CenterPoint customers were without power as of 9:29 a.m. Feb. 15.
As the outages continue, officials are reminding people not to call 911 or the non-emergency number to report power outages.
Power Outages: We're asking that you DO NOT call 911 or our non-emergency number to report power outages. ONLY call 911 for life-threatening emergencies. Please try & conserve power if yours is not out. The TX electric system is facing an unprecedented power shortage situation pic.twitter.com/CUHYJtUeBc— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) February 15, 2021
WATCH: How did we go from rolling blackouts to prolonged outages? Here's what we know
No electricity? Here are some tips to stay warm
This story comes from our partners at Community Impact Newspaper.