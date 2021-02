'You should be prepared to be without power for at least the rest of the day,' CenterPoint says

This morning, conditions for power generation were, & continue to be, very serious; @ERCOT_ISO needs electric companies to reduce their load at a higher level & longer than they originally thought, which in turn is resulting in longer outages for customers. #houwx #hounews 4/10 — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) February 15, 2021

For all of our customers who do have power, we continue to ask you to conserve power as much as possible to assist with this situation. #houwx #hounews 7/10 — CenterPoint Energy (@CNPalerts) February 15, 2021

Power Outages: We're asking that you DO NOT call 911 or our non-emergency number to report power outages. ONLY call 911 for life-threatening emergencies. Please try & conserve power if yours is not out. The TX electric system is facing an unprecedented power shortage situation pic.twitter.com/CUHYJtUeBc — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) February 15, 2021

EMBED >More News Videos A 'systematic failure' of the power grid is causing prolonged outages across Texas. ABC13's Brhe Berry and Keaton Fox explain what it will take to get the lights back on.

EMBED >More News Videos Dressing in layers, covering up windows and eating are just a few of the things you can do.

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Electric Reliability Council of Texas-which manages the flow of electricity to about 90% of the state's electricity consumers-initiated rotating power outages across the state at 1:25 a.m., according to a Feb. 15 release from ERCOT. As such, CenterPoint Energy, which services large portions of the Greater Houston area, stated on Twitter early Feb. 15 that customers should conserve electricity and expect temporary power outages.CenterPoint initially stated the temporary outages could last 15 minutes to more than an hour, but updated its statement on Twitter at 9:27 a.m. that customers currently experiencing outages should expect to be without power for at least the remainder of Monday.CenterPoint stated customers still with power are asked to conserve power as much as possible to assist with stabilizing the state's power grid."We know this is a very difficult situation for our customers, but we are doing our part, based on [ERCOT's] directive, to reach a power supply and demand balance across the state," CenterPoint Energy stated on Twitter. CenterPoint's outage tracker was unavailable as of publication, but according to PowerOutage.US , a website that tracks the outages of electricity providers, more than 96,000 CenterPoint customers were without power as of 9:29 a.m. Feb. 15.As the outages continue, officials are reminding people not to call 911 or the non-emergency number to report power outages.