census

Make yourself count in the 2020 Census

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the 2020 Census deadline quickly approaching, Texas residents have until Wednesday, Sept. 30 to complete the form and make themselves count.

On Wednesday, ABC13 and the Disney Television Group are partnering with the Hispanic Federation to offer a Census information hotline. From 3-7 p.m. CST, you can dial (844) 432-9832 to get answers to your questions or assistance with responding to the Census.

Our ability to fund critical transportation projects, new schools, reduced lunch programs, Medicaid, emergency services and housing aid all rely on this Census data.

CENSUS 2020: From what it is to why it's important, here's what you need to know.

An accurate population count is especially important in historically undercounted communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19 and the economic effects of the pandemic.

As of Monday, 89.5 percent of Texans have responded to the Census.

If your household hasn't responded yet, it's not too late to do so. You can self-respond now at 2020census.gov.

You can also call the ABC13/Hispanic Federation Census hotline Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. CST at (844) 432-9832. Volunteers with the Hispanic Federation will be available to answer Census-related questions and connect you with certified enumerators to get you counted.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventstexashoustontexas newsu.s. & worldcensushispanic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Questions and answers about the 2020 census
CENSUS
Advocates urging immigrants to fill out census forms in Houston
Census Bureau must temporarily halt winding down operations
Billions at stake in 2020 census as Houston falls behind
Harris Co. joins federal lawsuit to extend time for U.S. census
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Girl left without laptop on 1st day: 'I don't want to be behind'
Houston traffic stop analysis shows who's more likely to be searched
Experts warn of COVID-19 in classroom if spread's uncontrolled
Advocates urging immigrants to fill out census forms in Houston
What led to 28 Ft. Hood soldiers' deaths? Congress wants to know
COVID-19 vaccine study paused after one illness
Scattered storms expected again on Wednesday
Show More
Firefighter who received experimental COVID-19 drug dies
Local leaders say eviction help could be on the way soon
Why 2 Harris Co. prosecutors suddenly resigned
Alleged ISIS recruiter threatens UH via zoom, officials say
Credit card company charges mom who lost job during pandemic late fees
More TOP STORIES News