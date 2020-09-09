Make yourself count in the 2020 Census

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- With the 2020 Census deadline quickly approaching, Texas residents have until Wednesday, Sept. 30 to complete the form and make themselves count.
On Wednesday, ABC13 and the Disney Television Group are partnering with the Hispanic Federation to offer a Census information hotline. From 3-7 p.m. CST, you can dial (844) 432-9832 to get answers to your questions or assistance with responding to the Census.
Our ability to fund critical transportation projects, new schools, reduced lunch programs, Medicaid, emergency services and housing aid all rely on this Census data.
An accurate population count is especially important in historically undercounted communities that have been hardest hit by COVID-19 and the economic effects of the pandemic.
As of Monday, 89.5 percent of Texans have responded to the Census.
If your household hasn't responded yet, it's not too late to do so. You can self-respond now at 2020census.gov.
You can also call the ABC13/Hispanic Federation Census hotline Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. CST at (844) 432-9832. Volunteers with the Hispanic Federation will be available to answer Census-related questions and connect you with certified enumerators to get you counted.
