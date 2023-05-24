Houston among 6 Texas cities leading nation in population growth

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows things are bigger in Texas, especially the population of six different cities, including Houston.

They say things are bigger in Texas, and data from the U.S. Census Bureau is proving to be true, especially when it comes to population and growth. That's because the Lone Star State is leading the way.

In just-released Census stats, out of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the country, nine of them are in the south. Out of the nine, six of the cities are right here in Texas.

Fort Worth came in at number one, and San Antonio number three. Houston made the ninth spot, ahead of Dallas at 13. When it comes to the overall population, Houston ranks fourth with 2.3 million people, behind Chicago, L.A., and New York.

The census also pointed out growth milestones, and Montgomery County is undoubtedly growing. In 2022 Conroe and New Braunfels both crossed the 100,000-population mark. Conroe now sits at 101,405 people and New Braunfels at 104,707 people.

Conroe also made the 11 mark in the 15 fastest, largest growing cities with a 6.3 increase in population. That data is from July 1, 2021, through July 1, 2022.

Now when it comes to the numeric increase in the population of any U.S. metro area, the Houston-Woodlands-Sugarland metro area add 124,281 residents, right behind the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area, which saw a jump of more than 170,000 people.

The numbers don't lie, and our area is certainly growing, outpacing the rest of the U.S. Maybe our southern charm has folks flocking to Texas.