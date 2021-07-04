death investigation

Man found beaten to death at SE Houston cemetery

EMBED <>More Videos

Man found beaten to death at SE Houston cemetery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking for answers after a man was found beaten to death early Sunday at the entrance of a southeast Houston cemetery.

Officers responded to a call around 3 a.m. about a man down at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in the 8600 block of Almeda Genoa Road.

Houston fire crews and police found the man lying in the driveway of the cemetery with blunt force trauma to his body, according to Houston police.

Investigators didn't know how he ended up at the cemetery or who may have been responsible.

There was no word on the man's identity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhomicide investigationhomicidecemeteryman killeddeath investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEATH INVESTIGATION
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
'Rust' armorer said loading blanks was 'scariest thing' in podcast
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
More TOP STORIES News