Man found beaten to death at SE Houston cemetery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking for answers after a man was found beaten to death early Sunday at the entrance of a southeast Houston cemetery.Officers responded to a call around 3 a.m. about a man down at the Forest Lawn Cemetery in the 8600 block of Almeda Genoa Road.Houston fire crews and police found the man lying in the driveway of the cemetery with blunt force trauma to his body, according to Houston police.Investigators didn't know how he ended up at the cemetery or who may have been responsible.There was no word on the man's identity.