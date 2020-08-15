Cargo van driver killed in fiery NW Freeway crash involving cement truck

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person died in a fiery crash on the Northwest Freeway early Saturday that forced a road closure for hours.

It happened near Bingle Road around 2:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes.

A cargo van was traveling on the freeway when it crashed into the rear of a moving cement truck, according to Houston police.

The van burst into flames and was fully engulfed with someone inside when police arrived.

The cement truck was traveling between 40 and 50 mph on the freeway at the time of impact, Houston Police Lt. Ronnie Wilkins said.

Traffic on the freeway was light at the time of the crash, according to investigators.

The freeway was reopened to traffic several hours later.

Police weren't able to identify the victim's gender or age because of the severity of the crash and fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashfatal crashcar firetraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen injured in ATV crash with HPD cruiser after chase
Wild car stunts shut down Galleria intersection again
3-year-old girl drowns in pool at League City home
Heat Advisory remains, feels-like temps around 110 degrees
Here's a recap of the news you need for Saturday, August 15
NC woman celebrates birthday as oldest living American
Judge: Teachers don't have to report to Cy-Fair schools
Show More
No fans will be at Houston Texans' 1st home game of season
Vanessa Guillen memorial: Most touching moments
Watch out for these freeway closures this weekend
Tropical Storm Kyle has formed in the Atlantic
Harris Co. clerk responds to mail-in-ballot warning
More TOP STORIES News