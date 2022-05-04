cement truck

Cement spill caused by overturned truck causes major delays on Katy Fwy at Cane Island

EMBED <>More Videos

Overturned cement mixer closes inbound lanes of Katy Fwy

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash has closed most inbound lanes of the Katy Freeway Wednesday morning, Transtar video shows.

The crash was reported at about 6:57 a.m. on IH-10 eastbound at Cane Island Parkway.

A cement mixer overturned, causing a spill on the freeway.

As of 7:45 a.m., crews opened the right shoulder in an effort to allow some traffic through.

Drivers are advised to use US-90 or FM-1093.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads.

Live traffic map


Do you hate Houston traffic as much as we do? Join the club!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfort bend countycement trucktraffictraffic accidenttraffic delaycrash
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CEMENT TRUCK
Sparks fly at meeting over concrete plant in east Aldine
Man rescued after being stuck in cement mixer for 2 hours
This is why you sat in Ship Channel Bridge traffic
Cement mixer overturns under SW Fwy at Weslayan
TOP STORIES
Woman and child may have drowned in Galveston pool, witness says
ERCOT under constant 'cyber warfare' threats
One more chance for thunderstorms before record heat for Mom
Judge to sentence man convicted of murdering Josue Flores
2 drivers killed in head-on crash on Highway 3 in SE Houston
Man who let tiger roam neighborhood is now a convicted murderer
Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix show in Los Angeles
Show More
What to watch to celebrate Star Wars Day
Astros' Dusty Baker becomes 12th manager to reach 2,000 wins
Garth Brooks concert at LSU registers as earthquake on Richter scale
How you can celebrate May the 4th around the Houston area
Jurors take just 3 hours to find Josue Flores' murder defendant guilty
More TOP STORIES News