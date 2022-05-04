Cement spill caused by overturned truck causes major delays on Katy Fwy at Cane Island

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash has closed most inbound lanes of the Katy Freeway Wednesday morning, Transtar video shows.The crash was reported at about 6:57 a.m. on IH-10 eastbound at Cane Island Parkway.A cement mixer overturned, causing a spill on the freeway.As of 7:45 a.m., crews opened the right shoulder in an effort to allow some traffic through.Drivers are advised to use US-90 or FM-1093.ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.