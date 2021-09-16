Society

Mattel introduces Celia Cruz and Julia Alvarez Barbie dolls in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

EMBED <>More Videos

Celia Cruz, Julia Alvarez Barbies unveiled for Hispanic Heritage Month

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Mattel is adding new Barbie dolls to its collection.

The company announced Barbie dolls for these two one-of-a-kind role models: The Cuban Queen of Salsa, the late Celia Cruz, and Dominican-American activist and author Julia Alvarez.

In a statement, Mattel said: "Through their legendary careers and bravery in self-expression, these women continue to inspire generations of young Latinos to proudly tell their stories."



Our America: Todos Unidos | Watch the full episode for Hispanic Heritage Month 2021
EMBED More News Videos

From actors to activists, Latinos and Hispanics share stories of celebrating their heritage, expressing their identity and representing their diverse cultures.



MORE | Hispanic, Latino and Latinx: 'Complicated, but it's evolving'
EMBED More News Videos

Hispanic, Latino or Latinx? Learn more about the meaning behind the terms and why they matter.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylatin heritage monthmattelhistoryrace in americahispanic heritagebarbietoys
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News