Mattel introduces Celia Cruz and Julia Alvarez Barbie dolls in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Mattel is adding new Barbie dolls to its collection.The company announced Barbie dolls for these two one-of-a-kind role models: The Cuban Queen of Salsa, the late Celia Cruz, and Dominican-American activist and author Julia Alvarez.In a statement, Mattel said: "Through their legendary careers and bravery in self-expression, these women continue to inspire generations of young Latinos to proudly tell their stories."