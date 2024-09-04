Security scares at 3 Houston-area schools after students found in possession of guns, districts say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three Houston-area schools headed back to class on Wednesday after separate security scares. In two cases, officials said students brought guns on campus.

The principal of Galena Park High School sent out a note to parents explaining that nobody was hurt when a student was found in possession of a gun on campus.

Security incidents were reported at both Bunker Hill Elementary School in Spring Branch ISD and Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena ISD.

In Galena Park, the principal said a student was brought into the office for an unrelated violation of their student code of conduct. A Harris County Precinct 2 deputy confiscated the gun and the student is now facing disciplinary action.

In Pasadena, the principal of Sam Rayburn High School sent out a note regarding a student found with a gun on their campus. It was a tip that allowed Pasadena ISD police to arrest and remove the student from campus. That student, according to the principal, has been removed for the remainder of the year and will likely face charges.

At Bunker Hill Elementary, students reported seeing a suspicious person on a bike, possibly with a weapon. According to the district, this all happened as students were outside for a health class. Bunker Hill, along with Frostwood Elementary, were both put on secure status. Officers located the person but said they did not find a weapon. According to the statement, the district attorney's office is now determining if charges will be filed.

All three schools emphasized the importance of safety for all students and staff and encouraged everyone to speak up about suspicious activity.

