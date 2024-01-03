Cedar pollen season has arrived; Here's what to expect this winter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The start of the New Year also ushered in the arrival of cedar season in southeast Texas. A cold front moved through over the weekend, allowing for cedar pollen counts that originate near Austin and in the Hill Country to blow into Houston.

Cedar pollen is unique, being that it's a winter pollen. It's most prevalent in December and January but the local impacts are only felt when the pollen is blown into the region from a weather system.

Christina Utz is a microbiologist with the Houston Health Department and has been collecting and counting all kinds of Houston area pollen for almost a decade.

She noted that the onset of cedar season this year was a bit late, but the most recent spike in early January reached very high levels.

"Once it's in the (designated) heavy range, that's when your allergies are going to be bothering you," Utz said.

While emphasizing she's not a doctor, Utz recommends staying indoors when higher cedar pollen levels are expected if you're sensitive to this kind of pollen.

When asked how climate change could impact pollen seasons here, from cedar to oak to ragweed, Utz had a positive outlook.

"I noticed there has not been a lot of change in the numbers. There have been a couple of years where we had really high numbers for a few days, but overall, the numbers have been consistent over the past 10 years," Utz said.

