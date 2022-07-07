caught on video

Watch: Video shows mom hanging onto hood of stolen car containing young children

Woman who stole car abandoned 6-year-old during police chase, authorities say
By Vince Rodriguez
Video: Mom hangs onto hood of stolen car containing young kids

HOBBS, New Mexico -- One woman has been arrested after police say she stole a car with children inside on July 4, KOAT reported.

Hobbs police say they responded to the 3700 block of Dal Paso for a report of a stolen vehicle. Officers say the victim parked her vehicle and went inside a store. When the woman came back to her car, police said Regina Castillo then stole the victim's car. Inside that car were the victim's 6-year-old daughter and 11-month-old son.

A video at an intersection shows the mother hanging on to the car for dear life knowing her children are inside.

Police said they found the car a few minutes later at a nearby intersection and began to chase the car. During the chase, police say Castillo abandoned the 6-year-old at the intersection of Apache and Fowler, in Hobbs.

Officers later found the stolen vehicle abandoned and later found and arrested Castillo hiding behind another vehicle in a residential neighborhood.

Both children were found safe and were reunited with their family.

