Surveillance video shows robbery suspect try to fist bump N Houston store clerk after stealing $200

According to the HPD Robbery Division, the robbery happened Saturday, May 1, at a cell phone store located in the 2800 block of Collingsworth Street.
The male suspect and a female accomplice reportedly attempted to purchase a cell phone using a debit card that was declined. They left the store after the attempted purchase, HPD said.
The pair then returned to the store around 6 p.m. for the robbery, according to police.
The suspect appeared to be extremely agitated and was demanding "his money" back. Surveillance video shows him reach toward the back of his waistband, making the employee believe he had a weapon.
Video shows him yelling, demanding the employee give him $200.
"Give me my money, man. I don't play," the suspect demands.
The female accomplice stood next to the suspect, helping him demand money from the employee.
After the suspect was given the money he was demanding, surveillance video shows him attempt to shake the employee's hand and give him a fist bump.
To no one's surprise, the cell phone store employee did not take him up on the offer.
The suspects left the store in an unknown direction after the robbery, HPD said.
The pair is described as a bald, Black man with a white goatee wearing a white shirt and camo shorts, and a white woman wearing a black jacket and blue shirt.
Crime Stoppers Houston will offer up to $5,000 for information regarding the suspect's identity. Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.
