caught on video

Surveillance video shows robbery suspect try to fist bump N Houston store clerk after stealing $200

EMBED <>More Videos

Man holds up cell phone store, then tries to fist-bump worker

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- So, this one is strange. Houston police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect who was caught on surveillance video trying to fist bump a store clerk after taking money.

According to the HPD Robbery Division, the robbery happened Saturday, May 1, at a cell phone store located in the 2800 block of Collingsworth Street.

The male suspect and a female accomplice reportedly attempted to purchase a cell phone using a debit card that was declined. They left the store after the attempted purchase, HPD said.

The pair then returned to the store around 6 p.m. for the robbery, according to police.

The suspect appeared to be extremely agitated and was demanding "his money" back. Surveillance video shows him reach toward the back of his waistband, making the employee believe he had a weapon.

Video shows him yelling, demanding the employee give him $200.

SEE ALSO: 5 Galleria-area places where Houston police believe you could be followed home and robbed
EMBED More News Videos

Police say organized thieves are lurking around certain stores and following people to rob them. Here's how police said they are trying to stay a step ahead of the thieves.



"Give me my money, man. I don't play," the suspect demands.

The female accomplice stood next to the suspect, helping him demand money from the employee.

After the suspect was given the money he was demanding, surveillance video shows him attempt to shake the employee's hand and give him a fist bump.

To no one's surprise, the cell phone store employee did not take him up on the offer.

You can watch the footage from the awkward encounter in the video player above.

The suspects left the store in an unknown direction after the robbery, HPD said.

The pair is described as a bald, Black man with a white goatee wearing a white shirt and camo shorts, and a white woman wearing a black jacket and blue shirt.

Crime Stoppers Houston will offer up to $5,000 for information regarding the suspect's identity. Tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

RELATED: Houston police make 10 arrests in string of robberies targeting victims in affluent areas
EMBED More News Videos

Houston police offered a warning to people making their way through high-end areas of the city on the heels of a string of robberies.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentrobberycaught on videosurveillancearmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO
Man posing as FedEx delivery driver robs pharmacy at gunpoint
Woman and dog dragged during robbery in Heights area
Woman rides ATV on mainlanes of 610 loop
Video shows FL trooper, good Samaritan save choking toddler
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Show More
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
More TOP STORIES News