Coyote attacks cat in Surfside Beach, caught on video

Cat narrowly escapes coyote attack in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas (KTRK) -- A cat came face-to-face with a hungry coyote in Surfside Beach, Texas, and narrowly survived.

ABC13 viewer Tony Gray caught the video of the coyote attack as it unfolded on the porch of a home.

The cat tried frantically to hide or escape, and appeared to have suffered a few close calls in the jaws in the wild animal. Eventually it made its way to safety up the porch support and the coyote moved on.

Surfside Beach police confirmed to ABC13 that there is a coyote problem in their community. They are working with Texas Parks and Wildlife to find a solution.

SEE ALSO: Janitor corrals curious cougar in empty California classroom
A mountain lion was found in a classroom at Pescadero High School and was taken to the Oakland Zoo for assessment on Wednesday.

