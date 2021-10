WINNER! $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone in the Houston area is $1 million richer today.A winning ticket for Wednesday night's Powerball was sold at the Circle K in the 1800 block of North Shepherd in Houston.Check your tickets! The numbers were:PowerballThe ticket was the only one in Texas sold that picked all five of the numbers drawn, but nobody picked the Powerball number.All five numbers along with the Powerball were worth $236 million. That jackpot now rolls over to Saturday's drawing.Since Houston is the largest metro in Texas, it's no wonder there are so many lottery winners. Check out this list of the luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets.