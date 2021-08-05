Carnival managing 'small number' of positive COVID cases on board cruise ship

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A "small number" of positive COVID-19 cases have been reported on board the Carnival Vista cruise ship that departed out of Galveston, the company confirmed.According to a statement issued Wednesday, the cruise line implemented an updated mask policy when the cases were reported.The exact number of positive cases was not immediately disclosed. The cruise ship departed out of Galveston."Our pre-established protocols of vaccinated guests and crew, testing, enhanced medical capabilities and contact tracing anticipated the potential for positive cases, and they are designed to adapt to various scenarios," read the statement. "We have identified and tested close contacts and anyone who tested positive is in isolation."Carnival said its decision to implement the mask policy was made "in an abundance of caution."The company said the cruise will continue as plannedMeanwhile, Carnival said it will continue with vaccinated cruises as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes having a fully-vaccinated crew.All guests, however, will be asked to wear masks in certain indoor areas of Carnival's ships.The cruise line also added a pre-cruise testing requirement for all vaccinated guests.More details on the cruise line's COVID protocols can be found on