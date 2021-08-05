cruise ship

Carnival managing 'small number' of positive COVID cases on board cruise ship

EMBED <>More Videos

Here are Carnival's plans to keep cruise passengers safe

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A "small number" of positive COVID-19 cases have been reported on board the Carnival Vista cruise ship that departed out of Galveston, the company confirmed.

According to a statement issued Wednesday, the cruise line implemented an updated mask policy when the cases were reported.

The exact number of positive cases was not immediately disclosed. The cruise ship departed out of Galveston.

"Our pre-established protocols of vaccinated guests and crew, testing, enhanced medical capabilities and contact tracing anticipated the potential for positive cases, and they are designed to adapt to various scenarios," read the statement. "We have identified and tested close contacts and anyone who tested positive is in isolation."

Carnival said its decision to implement the mask policy was made "in an abundance of caution."

The company said the cruise will continue as planned

Meanwhile, Carnival said it will continue with vaccinated cruises as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which includes having a fully-vaccinated crew.

All guests, however, will be asked to wear masks in certain indoor areas of Carnival's ships.

The cruise line also added a pre-cruise testing requirement for all vaccinated guests.

More details on the cruise line's COVID protocols can be found on Carnival's website.

NOTE: The video above is from a previous ABC13 report published on July 5 detailing Carnival Vista's plans to keep passengers safe as the company prepared to return to cruising.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelgalvestonvaccinesvacationtravelcovid 19 variantcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemicpandemiccruise shipcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRUISE SHIP
CDC extends cruise ship COVID rules until mid-January
Royal Caribbean offers 9-month-long 'World Cruise'
Woman dies of COVID after testing positive on Carnival cruise
27 on cruise ship from Galveston test positive for COVID
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News