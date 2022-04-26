2 Houston high schools lead the report card among best in US for 2022

HOUSTON, Texas -- Two Houston high schools are at the head of their class when it comes to the best public high schools in the U.S.New rankings from U.S. News & World Report put Houston ISD's Carnegie Vanguard High School at No. 40 nationally (up from No. 42 last year) and DeBakey High School for Health Professions No. 43 nationally among the best STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) high schools and No. 18 nationally among the best magnet high schools.Topping the national list is Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Arlington, Virginia.