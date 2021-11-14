Carlos Correa takes home Rawlings Platinum Glove Award

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston Astros' shortstop, Carlos Correa, and St. Louis Cardinals' third baseman, Nolan Arenado, each won a Rawlings Platinum Glove Award, presented by the Society for American Baseball Research. Their respective teams, the Houston Astros and the St. Louis Cardinals, were announced as recipients of the Rawlings Team Defense Award.This marks the first Rawlings Platinum Glove Award for Correa and fifth consecutive Rawlings Platinum Glove Award for Arenado. Arenado is the first player to secure five Platinum Glove Awards and the first infielder to begin a career with nine consecutive Rawlings Gold Glove Awards.The Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners are determined by combining votes based on an adjusted SABR Defensive Index for each of the nine Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners in each League and from baseball fan votes worldwide. Voting for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award began at the conclusion of the '2021 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Announcement Show' that aired on ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball' on Nov. 7 and ended on Nov. 10. Fans took to the Rawlings' website to voice who they thought was the best defender in each League."Since 2011, fans have passionately chosen the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award winners, and they continue to impress us with their knowledge and admiration of great defense," said Scott Bush, chief executive officer of SABR. "SABR is proud to provide the detailed statistics and pertinent data to aid in the fans' informed voting decision process."The Rawlings Team Award, in its second year, utilizes an SDI that draws on and aggregates two types of existing defensive metrics: those derived from batted ball location-based data and those collected from play-by-play accounts. SDI utilizes MLBAM's Statcast, Sports Information Solutions data, and STATS, LLC data as well as traditional statistics with advanced analysis."The Rawlings Team Defense Awards represent a new chapter in 'Gold-Glove' worthy defense, and the recipients truly epitomize "The Finest in the Field," said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer of Rawlings. "The Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals had countless, memorable defensive plays this season and have undeniably earned the distinction of being named winners of the Rawlings Team Defense Awards."Both the Rawlings Platinum and Team Defense Awards will be presented to the athletes and their teams, respectively, at games to take place early in the 2022 regular season.