Carlos Correa and wife Daniella share photo of newborn son

The couple, who just celebrated their second wedding anniversary, announced in matching posts on social media that they welcomed their son, Kylo Daniel Correa, on Nov. 29.
"Happy 2nd Anniversary @daniellardzz. You're the rock of this family. Thank you for being the funniest and the hardest worker in the house. Love you baby," Correa wrote.
Clad in off-white and beige for the photo, the pair posed with their newborn, whose face was concealed.
"I never knew love like this existed. You are literally what I breathe for now. Happy 2nd Anniversary to the man that made me a mother," Rodriguez said on Instagram.
While we don't know the inspiration behind the littlest Correa's name, we know "Kylo" is part of the well-known moniker, "Kylo Ren," a character within the "Star Wars" franchise.
With Kylo's arrival, the warm wishes from Correa's teammates, including Alex Bregman and Lance McCullers Jr, poured in.
"Kylo is already an absolutely stud. Congrats to y'all on your amazing baby boy," McCullers said in Correa's Instagram comments.
Meanwhile, Papa Correa is a free agent.
Many fans are likely hoping he'll re-join the Houston Astros, but that's up in the air as he wants a long-term payday upwards of $300 million. The league is also undergoing a lockout between the players and the owners.
But enough talking baseball.
Congrats to the Correa family!
