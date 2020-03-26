What the Houston Astros are doing for stay at home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Baseball season may be on hold but the Houston Astros players are showing us how they're staying put and what they're doing during the Stay Home, Work Safe order in the midst of this pandemic.Just last week, shortstop Carlos Correa asked his fans to stay mindful during the coronavirus pandemic.Correa and his wife Daniella Correa Rodriguez shared a video on Instagram about practicing social distancing, adding that they want fans to do the same."I know you guys miss baseball, I miss baseball a lot also," he said as he started off the video."I just want to take this time to address something I'm sure you guys have heard 1,000 times already, to wash your hands, to not touch your face, to practice social distancing," he reminded his fans.On Wednesday, the newlyweds shared another video of them shooting some hoops and showing off their basketball skills."Day 9 Self Quarantine. She thought I was going to be nice," Correa wrote. "Make the best out of this tough times with your loved ons. Praying for everybody out there."So you tell us who won that one-on-one game.And Correa isn't the only Astros staying busy at home. Third baseman Alex Bregman could be putting out a podcast soon. Days after talking with fans about the pandemic, he shared a photo of him and his fiance, Regan, behind microphones and captioned it, "Launching soon."What do you guys think his podcast will be about?Outfielder Josh Reddick also posted on Instagram, saying that he appreciates the extra family time social distancing has brought on.The Astros' main accounts shared an emotional video to remind us to stay safe and that they will return.But just because we can't go out to a ball game just yet, does not mean we can't enjoy some of the best moments.In honor of what was supposed to be such a special day, the MLB is airing some iconic baseball games of the past across their social media platforms.