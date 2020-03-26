How to celebrate Astros opening day from home

Tomorrow we will celebrate #OpeningDayAtHome ⚾️



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Happy Astros opening day! Well, at least what should have been their opening day.The season opener was delayed for at least two weeks earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Houston team posted an inspirational video on their Twitter, reminding fans to stay safe during this difficult time."Baseball will be back, and we cannot wait to see you," the video said.The team also posted a series of phone and desktop wallpapers fans can use."Don't forget to add the #Astros to your desktop or video call background!" the team said in a tweet.In honor of what was supposed to be such a special day, the MLB is airing some iconic baseball games of the past across their social media platforms.One of the games they're pulling out of the vault is Justin Verlander's iconic no-hitter from the 2019 season. You can catch the game at 11 a.m. on MLB's Twitter.See the full schedule below.