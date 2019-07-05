'I have to take care of my mom': Carjacking victim's family of 7 in need of new vehicle

"As soon as it happened, (My mom) was like, 'Sam, I'm so sorry. Your car! Your car! You worked so hard for it,'" recalled Samantha Mora, whose mother, Manuela, says she was carjacked and pistol-whipped by two men on Tuesday.
Mora's black Jeep has extensive damage to the front end and cannot be driven.
She tells ABC13 Eyewitness News she is the sole provider for her family and uses the car to get to work.
"I'm honestly still in shock," said Mora. "I haven't been able to process it all because I have to take care of my mom and my sister and what they're going through. The only thing I can think of is, 'How am I going to get to work?'"
Mora says she only has liability insurance, so the repairs to her Jeep are not covered by her insurance provider.
A family friend has set up a GoFundMe account to help raise money for a new car that the family can use to get back on their feet.
"To have people who actually are looking at our story and understanding what we are going through right now is a blessing to our family," said Mora.
Meanwhile, Horace Marquese Harris and Marqui Lamon Davis, both 20 years old, are accused of violently carjacking the vehicle as Manuela returned home from work, allegedly pistol-whipping the single mother of six children.
Police say the men stole the car and led officers on a chase that eventually ended when the stolen car crashed into a tree.
Both suspects are in custody and Harris, at the time, was out on bond for a capital murder charge.
He posted bond in November 2018.
But Mora's primary concern isn't the damage to her vehicle, it's her family's safety, especially her mother's.
"I'm like 'Mom, it's fine,'" said Mora to her mother. "'They could've shot you, they could've done anything else. You're fine. They're going to get what's coming to them.'"
