'I'm not safe anymore': Woman who was carjacked and pistol-whipped by 2 men describes incident

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who says she was carjacked and pistol-whipped by two men is speaking speaking out.

Manuela Mora, a single mother of six, says she now lives in fear.

"I'm not safe. I think I'm not safe anymore," Mora said.

She told ABC13 Eyewitness News that the two men, one who was out on bond for capital murder, were talking about shooting her during the carjacking.

"'Get her. Let's take her. Shoot her. Let's take her.' It was horrible," she said.

Houston police arrested the two men, Horace Marquese Harris, 20, and Marqui Lamon Davis, 20.

RELATED: Capital murder suspect, 2nd man arrested after allegedly carjacking woman as she came home from work

Harris was out on bond on the capital murder charge dating back to 2017, while Davis has prior robbery convictions.

The district attorney's office asked the judge for no bond for Harris, but he was granted a $100,000 bond.

"The matter at that time appeared to the prosecutors in the court that, that would be the best we were able to get under the circumstances," said Harris County District Attorney's First Assistant, David Mitcham.

Harris posted bond on the murder charge in November 2018.

Shortly after, Harris violated his probation by assaulting a public servant, but only served a few weeks in jail before making parole. The judge then forfeited his bond for the murder charge, but later reinstated it.

While out on bond, Harris allegedly carjacked Mora.

"A murder suspect charged with capital murder on a low bond, easy to get out. It puts everybody at risk," Houston Police Department Chief Art Acevedo said.

Ultimately, the district attorney's office says it's up to the judges to set bond.

EMBED More News Videos

Carjacking victim speaks out



"This is not bail reform. This is bail abuse," said Mitcham.

Eyewitness News reached out to the judge, Robert Johnson. He has yet to return our calls.

As for Mora, she's working to heal from the physical and emotional wounds.

"They let them, they let them be free," Mora said. "It's hard, it's hard to start thinking (about) everything again, it's painful."

Follow Marla Carter on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncarjacking
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News