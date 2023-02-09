Drone video shows arrest of 2 young suspects hiding after alleged carjacking attempts in Humble

Humble police were responding to a carjacking report when they heard gunshots nearby. Drone video shows the moment the 17- and 19-year-old suspects were arrested.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Drone footage released by Humble police shows the moment officers arrested two young suspects who allegedly tried to carjack two Lyft drivers at gunpoint.

The Humble Police Department responded to an attempted armed carjacking on Wednesday afternoon and were searching the area when they heard several gunshots a short distance away.

Officers rushed to the area and found a second victim who said the same suspects also tried to take his vehicle, police said.

The second victim refused to give them his vehicle, and that's when one of the suspects fired multiple rounds, according to police.

An Humble PD drone unit was able to find the suspects hiding in a backyard nearby. The department released the drone footage, which shows the moment they were both taken into custody.

You can watch the drone footage in the video player above.

Johnny Woods, 17, and Jerome Anthony Lewis, 19, are both charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police said the suspects ditched the gun before being taken into custody and a Montgomery County Pct. 4 K9 tracked it down later.