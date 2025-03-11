Man was out on bond for sex assault of a minor when allegedly robbing 6 massage parlors at gunpoint

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Rosharon man is in jail and facing a federal criminal complaint after he allegedly robbed at least six massage parlors in two days.

Employees who spoke to ABC13 said they're glad they're safe but feel on edge after 28-year-old Malik Carr was accused of targeting at least six massage parlors in Harris County.

Eyewitness News obtained a mugshot of Carr from 2020 when he was picked up on a Harris County warrant for sexual assault of a minor between the ages of 14 and 17. Carr was out on bond for that crime when he was charged with the robberies.

"The ones that we did know about, he admitted to. There are probably other ones we just don't know about or weren't reported to the police department," Lt. Douglas Clawson with the Bellaire Police Department said.

Those crimes, Clawson says Carr admitted to include six armed robberies of massage parlors along the west side of Harris County.

Through court documents obtained by ABC13, we learned that on Feb. 25 and 27, Carr is accused of posing as a client. When he would get to a private room, he would pull out a handgun and demand cash. In one case, a patron tried to step in and disarm Carr, but the patron was pistol-whipped.

Carr received as little as $80 in cash and as much as $1,700. Thanks to other businesses putting out a warning and pictures of Carr, at least one parlor was able to keep Carr from entering.

"Later, he approached one of the massage parlors. They saw him coming, locked the door, wouldn't let him in, and that turned him away. So, he walked away and immediately went to another massage parlor across the street and committed the robbery there," Clawson said.

According to Clawson, Carr said friends told him targeting businesses that potentially had illegal activity and cash could deter them from calling police. Right now, there's no sign that the targeted businesses had illegal dealings, but it does appear Carr eventually realized the police were onto him.

"The first profile we had of him, we had photographs of him. His hair was longer with braids and dreads. When he was arrested, his head was shaved, and (he) changed his appearance -- whether he knew law enforcement was looking for him and was paying attention to that or was trying to disguise himself," Clawson said.

Clawson said that with the help of other agencies, they were able to arrest him, charge him, connect him to HPD cases, and get a federal criminal complaint filed against Carr. Because he used a firearm to rob a business, they could elevate the case to the federal level.

Carr is currently in the Harris County Jail.

