Witness to carjacking months ago helped to stop suspected killer on Uvalde

By
EMBED <>More Videos

EXCLUSIVE: Video shows moments carjackers crash into business

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was nearly killed in a carjacking on Uvalde just months before this week's deadly carjacking says what happened to him in May forced him to make sure Wednesday's suspected murderer didn't get away.

Lewis Matos was sitting behind his desk at AAMCO Transmissions on May 26 when the building was hit.

Exclusive surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows Matos sitting in a chair when a car crashes through the building.

SEE MORE: Daughter witnessed carjacking suspect kill mother in E. Houston, prosecutors say

The impact knocked Matos from his chair and pushed the drywall, windows and debris on top of him.

"I started to hear gunshots," said Matos.

He later learned he was caught in the middle of a carjacking.

According to police, Juan Mendez and Jaritza Chavarria were behind the carjacking. After crashing into the building, investigators say Mendez tried to shoot the victim.

"Here I was laying on the floor in horrific pain. I was pinned by this desk," said Matos.

Matos found himself in the same area Wednesday afternoon as he looked out across the street to find a man trying to force a woman out of her car.

RELATED: Innocent woman carjacked and then dragged to her death on Uvalde Road in east Houston

"I jumped in my car, (I) didn't even think. All I kept thinking was 'he's not getting away.'"

The woman was 41-year old Jessica Garza, and police say it was Marcus Brock who carjacked her.

As Matos followed behind, he witnessed the mother of three trapped by her seatbelt, hanging from the drivers side, being dragged to her death. The car eventually crashed into a shed.

"I was mortified. When I picked up that piece of signage that was on top of her in the car, and I saw what he did to her, I was enraged," said Matos.

Matos, devastated he couldn't stop the man before Garza was murdered, continued to search for him to ensure he wouldn't get away.

"It gets kind of tedious watching everybody always getting away," Matos said.

Matos found Brock in a nearby liquor store and kept him from leaving until police arrived.

"You don't have to put yourself in harms way, but be more vigilant. Keep an eye on your neighbors, your friends and help"

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncarjacking
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News