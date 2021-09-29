carjacking

Mother carjacked at NE Houston gas station with her 2 children in car

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman at a gas station was carjacked at gunpoint while her two young children were in the car in northeast Houston.

ABC13 acquired exclusive footage capturing the woman at Amigo Mart gas station on McCarty Street around 9 p.m. on Sept. 22.

A man nearby was seen lurking, which caused her to become suspicious, so she said she had kept an eye on him.

"I was watching where he was going, and all of a sudden, he disappeared from my eyesight," said the mother, who requested to remain anonymous. "When I looked back, I saw a shadow and it was too late."
She said the suspect came up to her from behind and pointed a gun toward her waist area.

"He said, 'I'm taking your car. Get your son out now,'" she said.

Her 12-year-old son was in the car, and her 3-year-old daughter was in a car seat. In complete shock, she said her mind immediately went to her two children.

"I felt like if I moved he would take off with my kids, so I stayed on the driver's side. I told my son, 'Hurry up and get the baby out,'" she recalled.

As she yelled for her kids to get out, the suspect can be seen taking the gas pump out of the car and then driving off.

"I am going to have to start saving money for a new car," the mother said. "It's a materialistic thing, but it's a necessity as well. I have to take my kids to school and go to work."

She said she's blessed and lucky to be alive because it could have turned out much worse. Still, she said, her children are traumatized and she hopes the police can find whoever is responsible.

When ABC13 reached out to Houston police, the department said they are looking into the active investigation.
