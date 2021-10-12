Man dragged during convenience store carjacking, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a man responsible for carjacking at a convenience store near the Galleria area.It happened the morning of Sept. 23 in the 3400 block of Chimney Rock, according to police.The victim told police he left his vehicle running while he quickly walked inside the store. That's when he noticed the suspect get into his vehicle, at which point he ran outside to try to stop the robbery, according to police.Video released by HPD shows the man back the vehicle up with the driver's side door still open, ultimately causing the victim to fall to the ground while the car was still in motion.Police said the suspect put the car in drive and left the scene. The victim suffered scrapes and bruises, according to police.On Tuesday, police said the stolen vehicle, a red Dodge Charger, still has not been recovered. According to authorities, the vehicle had just been purchased and has a temporary tag.Police described the suspect as a Black man anywhere from 25 to 32 years old. He stands at 5 feet 10 inches and weighs around 200 to 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants, according to police.If you know any information regarding the robbery, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.