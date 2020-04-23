Careers

Job interviews go virtual in response to coronavirus

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The coronavirus pandemic has not only forced millions to lose jobs, it's also changed the way some people will get jobs in the future.

Etch Houston is a glass and sign company that makes special designs for doors, wine bottles and windows.

On Wednesday afternoon, Etch owner Ronald Brenas said his shop was quiet.

"We can provide," Brenas said. We can build. We just need orders."

Brenas anticipates things will look different when Texas reopens. He said he's expecting more virtual orders rather than in-person orders.

"This virus is going to change the whole world on how we do business," Brenas explained. "That's for sure."

It's not only changing the way businesses get orders, but also the way they find employees.

"We just have to take it as it comes and be ready for the new changes," Brenas said.

Workforce Solutions, which helps people find jobs in the Houston area, said many employers are now doing virtual interviews.

Here are some tips for a successful virtual interview:

  • If you have kids, make sure they're in another area of your home so you won't have any distractions.
  • Don't fire up your device right before the interview starts, but make sure it's set up at least a half-hour before.
  • Once the interview begins, don't worry about a handshake because you can't reach through the computer, However, you still want to maintain good eye contact.
  • Dress to impress.
  • Try doing a mock interview before.


Although Workforce Solutions doors are locked, you can still recieve help for an interview, if needed.

"Call one of our employment counselors," spokesperson Michelle Castrow said. "Do a practice virtual interview with us."

