H-E-B ranks highly on 2021 list of 100 best places to work

EMBED >More News Videos H-E-B is at it again! Take a look at how its celebrating employees for their hard work.

Bain & Company (4.6 rating) NVIDIA (4.5 rating) In-N-Out Burger (4.5 rating) HubSpot (4.5 rating) McKinsey & Company (4.5 rating) Google (4.5 rating) Delta Air Lines (4.5 rating) lululemon (4.5 rating) Microsoft (4.5 rating) H-E-B (4.4 rating)

Job review website Glassdoor ranked a Texas-favorite company on their "Best Places to Work 2021" list. Glassdoor says employers who prioritized the health, safety and well-being of their workers during the pandemic earned spots this year.San Antonio-based H-E-B ranked highly on the list in 10th place out of the top 100.H-E-B reviewers cited pay raises and a fun work environment for the high ratings.Curious about the rest of the list? Here is the entire top 10:This is the fifth time in the past 13 years that "Bain and Company," the Boston Consulting business that came in first, has earned the top spot on the list.