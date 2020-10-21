Society

H-E-B to give every employee $500 bonus for work during COVID-19 pandemic, Houston manager says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Throughout this COVID-19 pandemic, H-E-B has been among the companies giving a little something extra to hard-working employees, and it looks like they're at it again.

ABC13 viewer Ashley Anderson shared that employees were informed Wednesday they'll be receiving a $500 bonus.

Anderson, a department manager at a location in southeast Houston, said it comes at a great time.

"It helps tremendously. H-E-B has been nothing but a blessing to my family and I. The support and appreciation for their partners are unmatched," Anderson said.

The award is part of H-E-B's celebration of its partners, the names for their employees, across their stores, including Joe V's, Mi Tienda, and Central Market.

In June, H-E-B announced it would replace the temporary pay raise program it began in March at the start of the pandemic with a long-term, permanent investment.

The investment includes accelerated and enhanced pay increases for store and supply chain hourly partners.

But that's not the only way H-E-B has celebrated its employees.

Because the pandemic also disrupted traditional in-person graduations, a store in Harper's Trace near Conroe honored its graduating workers with a makeshift ceremony inside the store.

Local H-E-B throws graduation for employees who didn't get traditional ceremony
EMBED More News Videos



H-E-B employee helps customer change tire during grocery store frenzy
EMBED More News Videos

We love seeing compassion and kindness during the coronavirus crisis!

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustontexas newsmoneygrocery storecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pope endorses same-sex civil unions in new documentary film
Multiple suspects behind Midtown shooting that killed 3
'Black-ish' tackles timely topics in season 7
Owners of UT's Bevo mascot sued over charge at opposing mascot
Stimulus talks inch ahead, but McConnell is resistant
Next debate set for tomorrow after town hall event canceled
Here's the top stories for Wednesday, Oct. 21
Show More
Parents of 545 children separated at border can't be found
Family of Baby Nick prepares to say final farewell today
PHOTOS: 2 raccoon bandits break into California bank
Foggy morning to give way to a warm Wednesday
Houston man wanted for sexual abuse of a child
More TOP STORIES News