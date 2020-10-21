H-E-B to give every employee $500 bonus for work during COVID-19 pandemic, Houston manager says

ABC13 viewer Ashley Anderson shared that employees were informed Wednesday they'll be receiving a $500 bonus.
Anderson, a department manager at a location in southeast Houston, said it comes at a great time.
"It helps tremendously. H-E-B has been nothing but a blessing to my family and I. The support and appreciation for their partners are unmatched," Anderson said.
The award is part of H-E-B's celebration of its partners, the names for their employees, across their stores, including Joe V's, Mi Tienda, and Central Market.
In June, H-E-B announced it would replace the temporary pay raise program it began in March at the start of the pandemic with a long-term, permanent investment.
The investment includes accelerated and enhanced pay increases for store and supply chain hourly partners.
But that's not the only way H-E-B has celebrated its employees.
Because the pandemic also disrupted traditional in-person graduations, a store in Harper's Trace near Conroe honored its graduating workers with a makeshift ceremony inside the store.
