skimming

Credit card skimmers found on pumps at Friendswood gas station

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Three credit card skimmers were found at a Friendswood gas station on Monday.

READ MORE: Here's how you can detect a card skimmer on a gas pump

According to the Friendswood Police Department, the skimmers were found at a gas station located at 1651 W. Parkwood Ave.

A customer who frequently visits the gas station alerted employees of fraudulent activity on their credit card.

When technicians came to service the pumps on Monday, they found three skimmers installed on the pumps.

Police said those skimmers could have been in place since Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The police department is asking anyone who may have used a debit or credit card at the gas pump at the gas station to be aware of any potential fraudulent activity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
friendswoodskimmingmoneylost moneygas stationscamsscaminvestigationcredit cardsinvestigations
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SKIMMING
Credit card skimmer found at Walmart ATM
How to spot a skimmer and avoid identity theft
Spotting skimmers to protect your credit card information
Credit card skimmer found at two separate pumps in Fort Bend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Watch and TS Watch in effect for parts of SE Texas
Laura could cause evacuations through Houston, mayor says
Voluntary evacuation issued for some residents in these counties
Red Cross officials start getting shelters ready
H-E-B temporarily changes hours as Texans prepare for storms
Here's what Tropical Storm Laura looks like from space
Brazosport ISD first to dismiss classes ahead of storm
Show More
If evacuations are ordered, here's what to know
Hurricane prep kits done on a budget
Galveston Co. issues disaster declaration due to storms
Map shows where Houstonians report the most flooding
Community seeks answers in case of missing 2-year-old
More TOP STORIES News