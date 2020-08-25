Credit card skimmers found on pumps at Friendswood gas station

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) -- Three credit card skimmers were found at a Friendswood gas station on Monday.According to the Friendswood Police Department, the skimmers were found at a gas station located at 1651 W. Parkwood Ave.A customer who frequently visits the gas station alerted employees of fraudulent activity on their credit card.When technicians came to service the pumps on Monday, they found three skimmers installed on the pumps.Police said those skimmers could have been in place since Wednesday, Aug. 19.The police department is asking anyone who may have used a debit or credit card at the gas pump at the gas station to be aware of any potential fraudulent activity.