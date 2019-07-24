Car slams into beauty salon in Clear Lake, injuring 1

RAW VIDEO: Car crashes into Clear Lake beauty salon
The K and G Beauty Salon on El Dorado near Clear Lake was open Wednesday morning when the car slammed through its entrance. One customer was hurt, but, we are told, is okay at a local hospital.
Owner Kim Nguyen says the crash sounded like an explosion, and glass went flying everywhere.
"I heard a loud boom, (and) thought the world was coming to end," Nguyen said. "Then, (the) crash and glass fell all over, then I look and I see the whole car is in my shop."
One of the stylists told ABC13 Eyewitness News that a coworker pushed her out of the way just in the nick of time.
And more photos. So amazing there weren't more injuries.
The driver of the car was not hurt. Nguyen says she knows her as a customer.
Houston police say the driver is a 75-year-old woman who attempted to stop but accelerated instead.
She's charged with failure to control speed.
