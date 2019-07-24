Car slams into beauty salon in Clear Lake, injuring 1

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5416487" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New surveillance video shows the moment a car slammed into a Clear Lake beauty salon, sending bystanders running to help.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A beauty salon has a huge hole in its entrance, thanks to a driver who accidentally hit the accelerator instead of the brake.The K and G Beauty Salon on El Dorado near Clear Lake was open Wednesday morning when the car slammed through its entrance. One customer was hurt, but, we are told, is okay at a local hospital.Owner Kim Nguyen says the crash sounded like an explosion, and glass went flying everywhere."I heard a loud boom, (and) thought the world was coming to end," Nguyen said. "Then, (the) crash and glass fell all over, then I look and I see the whole car is in my shop."One of the stylists told ABC13 Eyewitness News that a coworker pushed her out of the way just in the nick of time.The driver of the car was not hurt. Nguyen says she knows her as a customer.Houston police say the driver is a 75-year-old woman who attempted to stop but accelerated instead.She's charged with failure to control speed.