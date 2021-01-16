HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're contemplating buying a used car, according to one car buying website, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the one of the best times to find a good deal.
The I See Cars website compared specific times of the year to see when consumers can find the most savings on a used car.
In Houston, MLK Day is a day in which shoppers are most likely to see big discounts. In fact, the beginning of the year is generally a good time to buy. President's Day is also a big deal day, along with the months of January and February.
For the study, I See Cars analyzed 32 million used car sales and looked for savings of at least five percent, amounting to over $1,100 off the price of the average used car.
Demand for used cars rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic started, auto plants initially shut down operations, creating shortage of new-car inventory, sending more people to the used car market.
SEE RELATED STORIES:
Volkwagen Cypress reveals its most thrifty and sporty car
Consumer Reports survey shows cars that leave drivers most satisfied
Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Used car shoppers in Houston likely to find big deals on MLK Day
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More