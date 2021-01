Used car shoppers in Houston likely to find big deals on MLK Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're contemplating buying a used car, according to one car buying website, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the one of the best times to find a good deal.The I See Cars website compared specific times of the year to see when consumers can find the most savings on a used car.In Houston, MLK Day is a day in which shoppers are most likely to see big discounts. In fact, the beginning of the year is generally a good time to buy. President's Day is also a big deal day, along with the months of January and February.For the study, I See Cars analyzed 32 million used car sales and looked for savings of at least five percent, amounting to over $1,100 off the price of the average used car.Demand for used cars rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic started, auto plants initially shut down operations, creating shortage of new-car inventory, sending more people to the used car market.