Automotive

Used car shoppers in Houston likely to find big deals on MLK Day

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're contemplating buying a used car, according to one car buying website, Martin Luther King Jr. Day is the one of the best times to find a good deal.

The I See Cars website compared specific times of the year to see when consumers can find the most savings on a used car.

In Houston, MLK Day is a day in which shoppers are most likely to see big discounts. In fact, the beginning of the year is generally a good time to buy. President's Day is also a big deal day, along with the months of January and February.

For the study, I See Cars analyzed 32 million used car sales and looked for savings of at least five percent, amounting to over $1,100 off the price of the average used car.

Demand for used cars rose during the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic started, auto plants initially shut down operations, creating shortage of new-car inventory, sending more people to the used car market.

SEE RELATED STORIES:

Volkwagen Cypress reveals its most thrifty and sporty car

Consumer Reports survey shows cars that leave drivers most satisfied

Follow Katherine Whaley on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivehoustonmlk daycarssave moneyautomotiveshoppingmlkmartin luther king jr
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Far-right celeb 'Baked Alaska' arrested in Houston for DC riot
Mayor Turner reports 'disturbing pictures' of clubs to TABC
Spring man charged in Capitol riot is a Purple Heart recipient
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Group calls for Sen Ted Cruz's resignation at protest
Man holds 40-day vigil outside wife's hospital window
Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Show More
CDC issues warning on new COVID-19 variant
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
Katy defeats Cedar Hill in state UIL 6A championship
New CDC vaccination guidelines draws criticism
Tax filing season delayed until February: IRS
More TOP STORIES News