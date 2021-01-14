Volkwagen Cypress reveals its most thrifty and sporty car

The Jetta is also one of the most heralded cars. The 2020 Jetta has won US News and World reports "Best Cars for the Money" Award, "Best Cars for Families," among others.
But many people may not realize the 2020 Jetta is also one of the sportiest Volkswagen cars as well. The 2020 VW Jetta is available in five trim levels: S, SE, R-Line, SEL, and SEL Premium. Volkswagen Cypress has a huge selection of all trims, but for those wanting a Jetta with a little extra flair, the 2020 Jetta R-Line trim is unmatched. Here are a few things we love about the R-Line:
Overall Handling and Driving Excitement
One of the enhancements the R-Line trim adds to the 2020 Jetta is a rear bumper and special black exterior trim, which increases the sporty look of the Jetta. The R-Line also offers an electronic locking differential that helps increase traction, making it popular for thrill-seekers. Plus it comes with an option for the rare manual transmission!
"Our customers love the R-Line because of its turbocharged engine, horsepower, and sportier look," says Alex Garcia, General Sales Manager for Volkswagen Cypress. "And for those who love the thrill of a manual transmission, the R-Line has a three-pedal option that makes it really fun to drive."
Nice Balance of Functionality and Upgrades
Every 2020 Jetta comes with incredible tech features like Car-Net, telematics system, Wi-Fi, Apple or Android CarPlay touchscreen infotainment system. But in our opinion, the 2020 VW Jetta R-Line at Volkswagen Cypress adds the right mix of interior upgrades.
"The R-Line comes with a good mix of interior enhancements like a panoramic sunroof, V-Tex simulated leather upholstery, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and LED headlights," says Alex Garcia, General Sales Manager for Volkswagen Cypress.
According to Automoblog "The R-Line comes with attractive two-tone seats and a sporty steering wheel to set it apart from the other Jetta models. If you need to travel, the Jetta offers plenty of room for your stuff. We made use of the small item storage areas, large door pockets, cell phone tray in front of the shifter, and sizable cupholders."
"The Jetta's interior has a modern vibe and the build quality is excellent. The dash features an eight-inch touchscreen and VW's Digital Cockpit, a fully digital and customizable gauge cluster. We made use of the standard Bluetooth connectivity by streaming music on our drive."
While the higher trims of the 2020 Jetta (SEL and SEL Premium) offer luxury-style upgrades to the Jetta interior (customizable interior lights, genuine leather upholstery, sigh-way power-adjustable driver's seat, ventilated - as well as heated - front seats, as well as heated back seats), we feel the R-Line comes with a great balance of upgrades and offers a great bang for your buck.
The Price is Right ... and the Clearance Price is Even Better
The base Jetta S at VW Cypress is in the low 20,000's while the sportier R-Line has starting MSRP of a very reasonable $24,800, considering all the upgrades and enhancements. But the pricing gets even better while supplies last because the 2020 Jetta R-Line is on model-end clearance!
Volkswagen Cypress is offering discounts on the R-Line starting at $4900 off MSRP for this time level. They also have 0% APR available for well-qualified buyers for 0.0% APR for up to 6 years!
Shop the 2020 Jetta R-Line today at VWCypress.com or any of the new cars here.