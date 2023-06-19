Driver loses control, slams into N. Harris County Starbucks, injuring 1 barista, Precinct 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Starbucks barista has been injured after a truck crashed into a building in north Harris County on Sunday evening.

The crash happened in the 20500 block of the North Freeway.

According to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the driver reportedly lost control and struck the building.

In photos taken by Pct. 4, the gray Ford vehicle smashed through a glass window and stopped just short of the counter.

Medical personnel was on the scene treating the injured employee. It is unclear of the extent of their injuries or if any customers were inside the establishment.

It was not immediately made known of the driver's condition.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the scene is still active.