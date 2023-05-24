Deputies investigating cars slam into Brazoria County home

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies in Brazoria County are investigating after two cars appeared to have crashed into a home Wednesday evening.

The scene is developing in the 14100 block of Rosebriar Glen Court in Rosharon, according to the Brazoria County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.

"Precinct 4 deputies are on the scene of a major accident on Rosebriar Glen Ct. in the Lakes of Savannah subdivision in the northwestern portion of the county where a vehicle struck a house," the constable's office said.

Pictures shared by authorities show an SUV inside the garage and a truck just right behind it.

Authorities are urging people to avoid the area as first responders work to clear the scene.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

