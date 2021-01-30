Multiple injured after car crashes into Fiesta Mart in SE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- A suspect has been arrested after reportedly crashing into the front of a Fiesta Mart, leaving eight people injured.

It happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday at 9420 Cullen Boulevard in southeast Houston.

According to police, those who were injured in the crash on Saturday afternoon have been taken to different hospitals in the area.

Commander Kevin Deese with the Houston Police Department said the driver apparently accelerated through the front windows of the store in a gold SUV.



Officers said some of the victims were hit by the SUV or struck by heavy debris.

The youngest victim who suffered minor injuries was a 9-year-old, and the oldest person in their 30s suffered major head trauma.

All those with extensive injuries are expected to survive.

As of now, officers have reason to believe the suspect was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

One witness said she was shopping at another store nearby when someone flagged her down for help because she was wearing scrubs.

The witness said she saw one of the victims with harsh injuries to her face.

"You could see facial tissue, her skull, everything," she said.

Desse said if the driver was intoxicated, charges will be filed accordingly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashtrafficcrash
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Windy weekend: here's how strong our winds will be
Here's how many vaccines have been wasted in Texas
HOPE Clinic vaccinates those who may need them most
Family denied burial plot in 'whites only' cemetery
Texas Republicans file to ban transgender women out of sports
Driver killed along NE Harris Co. curve neighbors call 'dangerous'
27-year-old Stafford man missing since November
Show More
WWII veteran gets car parade for 95th birthday in SE Houston
Black pastors get COVID-19 vaccine to inspire minorities
Tomorrow is your last chance at Amazon holiday returns
Girl misses brothers after they return to in-person classes
75-year-old Rosenberg man missing for days
More TOP STORIES News