Suspected car burglar shot by vehicle's owner outside SW Houston apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspected car burglar was shot in southwest Houston early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Houston police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 6200 block of W. Airport Boulevard shortly after 4 a.m.

At the scene, a citizen waved officers down and told them their vehicle had been broken into.

The vehicle owner told HPD they noticed their car had been broken into, and then they spotted two individuals nearby. That's when a shootout began with the suspects, the owner said.

The suspects allegedly stole a handgun from the car before the shootout.

One of the suspects was shot and officers applied two tourniquets at the scene. He was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

No one else was injured, HPD said. It's unclear if the second suspect got away.