17 and 18-year-old suspects accused of killing woman, shooting co-conspirator, investigators say

The 17-year-old and 18-year-old are accused of targeting a 45-year-old woman whom they allegedly killed after she refused to take out money from an ATM.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies and SWAT have taken two teenagers into custody on the charge of capital murder of a woman who was returning home from work.

Jordan Montalvo, 18, and Carlos Romero Munoz, 17, are being held without bail for a series of crimes on Aug. 10.

Sources tell ABC13 that Sandra Montes-DeEscamilla, 45, was seen on surveillance video driving into the Falls of West Oak Apartments at about 2 a.m. Three men in masks and gloves were chasing her car as she turned into her unit.

About 10 minutes later, police reported seeing Montes' car exiting the complex with a man named Selvyn Sandoval behind the wheel.

According to sources, he later admitted to police that they "targeted" the 45-year-old, kidnapped and assaulted her, and took her to an ATM to withdraw money.

For an unknown reason, she did not, and Montalvo got upset.

The suspects drove the woman to a nearby apartment on Rio Bonito, where she was ordered into the trunk and then shot to death.

That was when Montalvo and Romero turned the gun toward Sandoval and shot him several times, according to Sandoval.

He was taken to the hospital via Life Flight and survived his injuries.

Deputies found Montes- DeEscamilla in the trunk after they were alerted that Sandoval said that a woman had been shot.

Eight days after the murder, detectives were able to match a palm print left on Montes' car to Romero.

On the same day, sources also said that Houston police contacted the sheriff's office and matched information both agencies had that linked Montalvo to the crime.

Officials say that Montalvo is said to be a possible suspect in a murder that HPD is currently working on.

Sources said Romero and Montalvo claim to be part of the MS-13 gang.

The prosecutor filed a motion with the judge to have both teens held without bond throughout the case. In the motion, the prosecutor says the defendants "would probably be punished by the death penalty if the law is administered."

It is not clear if the state plans to seek the death penalty.

Both men are due in court on Thursday at 9 a.m.

Sandoval was not charged for the crime on Aug. 10. He is currently in jail on unrelated charges.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.