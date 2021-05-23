Murder suspect commits suicide in east Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A capital murder suspect was found dead in what police called a suicide scene Sunday morning in east Houston, according to the HPD.
Police said they arrived to the scene at 12600 East Freeway around 11:55 a.m.
The man, who police have not yet identified, was a wanted homicide suspect from Louisiana, according to authorities.
Details on the cause of death were not released.
