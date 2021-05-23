suicide

Murder suspect commits suicide in east Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A capital murder suspect was found dead in what police called a suicide scene Sunday morning in east Houston, according to the HPD.

Police said they arrived to the scene at 12600 East Freeway around 11:55 a.m.


The man, who police have not yet identified, was a wanted homicide suspect from Louisiana, according to authorities.

Details on the cause of death were not released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimehouston police departmentmurdersuicidehomicideman killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUICIDE
Missing gun belonging to Laundrie's parents wasn't made public
Brian Laundrie died of self-inflicted gunshot wound: Anthropologist
Police say woman's husband, wanted in her death, killed himself
Suicide rates among Black boys on the rise, data shows
TOP STORIES
Wrong-way driver slammed into 18-wheeler on I-10, DPS says
3 teens now charged in brutal beating of Brazoswood HS student
Houston rapper Lil' Troy survives big rig fire on I-10: 'I thank God'
Memorial-area store clerk shot in face expected to survive, HPD says
Harris Co. Jail inspection report shows troubling staff shortage
Dog rescued after owner caught on video dangling it over balcony
Teen injured after being shot in N. Harris Co., deputies say
Show More
Video shows man climb tree while waiting for ATM robbery victims
San Antonio-area school district reviews 400 books flagged by lawmaker
Lakewood's 'Good Samaritan' plumber to get reward, Crime Stoppers say
Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected
Texas redistricting fight shines light on Galveston Co.'s redrawn map
More TOP STORIES News