Man charged with murder after 45-year-old found dead in his NE Harris County home, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was arrested and accused of killing a man who was found dead in his northeast Harris County home last week.

According to records, 27-year-old Emound Kornelious Mosley is charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Gavin Ally while committing or attempting to commit a robbery.

On March 5, at about 5:20 p.m., the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office responded to an unknown medical emergency in the 17600 block of Olympic Park Lane.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, identified as Ally, with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to deputies, they spoke to a friend of Ally's who said he discovered him unresponsive after noticing his garage was open, and his car was missing.

The missing vehicle was described as a black 2014 Lexus with Texas license plate number JTJ-2528.

Mosley was arrested without incident and booked into the Harris County Jail last Wednesday, March 8.

It is unclear if the vehicle was found.

