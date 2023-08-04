SkyEye captured an intense fire in the Gulfton area, where several vehicles at an auto shop appeared to be engulfed in flames.

SW Houston building's steel roof appeared to be in danger of collapsing during fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Fire crews didn't have just the danger of a building in flames Friday, but also several vehicles inside being engulfed.

SkyEye captured an active firefighting scene at a warehouse off Ashbrook near Royalton in the Gulfton area of southwest Houston.

SkyEye's Don Armstrong noted the building's steel roof appeared to be in danger of collapsing, though it's not immediately known if anyone, including firefighters, entered.

Still, the disaster required a two-alarm response, drawing multiple Houston Fire Department engines and a ladder truck to the scene.

It's not immediately known if anyone is injured.

HFD urged people to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.