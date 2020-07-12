Mother of 6 beats cancer, decides to compete in Half Ironman

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Training for a Half Ironman is a piece of cake for a mother of six whose already looked cancer in the eye and beat the terrible disease.Athlete Kim Miller is someone who is not scared of any challenge."I'm a cancer survivor--colon cancer and uterus cancer," said Miller. "It is just like people say. You see your life flashing before your eyes. You instantly think that you are not going to make it. The scary part lasted for about one day, and after that, we just hunkered down and said, 'Okay, we are going to fight it, and we are going to beat it.' Within 30 days, I was running five miles everyday."Miller dedicated her time to researching fitness and nutrition and teamed up with coach Erin Elliott."It is kind of comical because when I sat with her, I am like, 'Pump pump pump.' She was like, 'What are you doing?'' Elliott said. "She is very driven. I do not have to do much motivational work with her. What she learns now, she will be take to take with her whole life and teach her daughters."And Miller's advice for everyone out there: don't neglect your fitness or your nutrition."A motivating factor was I do not want my children having to take care of me," Miller said. "I want to be able to go all the way to my 90's and 100's still doing Ironman."