Magnolia teen who beat bone cancer set to graduate high school

MAGNOLIA, TX (KTRK) -- Maggie Howard is disappointed she lost part of her senior year, but the cancer survivor knows how to find the silver lining in any situation.The Magnolia, Texas teen was diagnosed with cancer when she was in 8th grade. She went to the doctor after a volleyball accident, and learned she was battling a much bigger illness. Maggie went through eight months of chemotherapy at MD Anderson Cancer Center, learning how to be strong and move forward.After she beat cancer, Maggie was inspired by a conversation with one of her doctors to take up golf. In her first year playing, she came in first place in a JV district championship. Maggie has gone on to win more awards, and even played in the 2019 Jim Crane Celebrity Pro-Am tournament with MLB Hall of Famer Craig Biggio.Maggie also spent much of her time in high school raising awareness for cancer through fundraisers and MD Anderson's teen council imPACT.Now, as she prepares to end one chapter of her life and looks forward to starting college at Texas A&M in the fall, Maggie is sharing a message with the rest of the Class of 2020. She said she missed out on school and activities before, and knows life will continue. Maggie said, ""We have to go out, go to college, and resume life eventually. So make the most of what you have now."