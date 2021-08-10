Cameron Burrell, national champion track star at UH and son of Olympic gold medalists, dies at 26

Terrible news about UH track star and NCAA champion Cameron Burrell. Gone far too soon at 26. "We lost a beautiful person" is one reaction that speaks for many who knew him. — Greg Bailey (@GregBailey13) August 10, 2021

We are devastated by the unexpected passing of alumnus Cameron Burrell. We offer our sincerest condolences and support to the Burrell family and all who knew him, including Cameron’s many friends, coaches and teammates. pic.twitter.com/Wnjb12knIh — University of Houston (@UHouston) August 10, 2021

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3587564" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> University of Houston's track team returns to campus.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Cameron Burrell, a former champion sprinter at University of Houston and the son of Olympic gold medal-winning parents, has died.The school's athletics department said the 26-year-old passed away on Monday.While details of Cameron's death were not immediately specified, Leroy Burrell, who serves as the Cougars' head track coach, said his family is "profoundly grief stricken.""My family is extremely saddened with the loss of our son, Cameron, last night. We are going through profound sorrow and ask that all of our friends, extended University of Houston family and the track and field community in the U.S. and abroad allow us to gather with our closest family and friends," Leroy said in a statement issued Tuesday.Cameron was a star from the moment he began his collegiate career with the Cougars track and field program in 2013, making good on the pedigree established by his dad.Over his five-year career, the younger Burrell captured the NCAA individual national championship in the 100-meter dash in 2018, equaling his father's accomplishment 28 years earlier.Later that same season, Cameron also ran the anchor leg of the Cougars' 4x100-meter relay team, which successfully defended its NCAA national championship in that event.Even before college, Cameron was a high school standout at Ridge Point High School in Fort Bend ISD. He was a state champion in the 100-meter dash, as well as a representative of the U.S. during two international meets.Funeral arrangements are pending. UH will announce details at a later time.Cameron is survived by his father, Leroy; his mother, Michelle Finn-Burrell, who, like her husband, won track gold at the 1992 Barcelona Games; and brothers, Joshua and Jaden.