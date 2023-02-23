The apartment complex is gated, and signage says the area is under 24-hour surveillance. But multiple renters say these burglars seem to be able to access the building with ease.

Residents 'on edge' after they say burglars have targeted Greenway Plaza apartments multiple times

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A renter at Camden Plaza, who wishes not to be named for fear he'll be targeted, says burglars are breaking into the apartments in broad daylight. He says these aren't porch pirates targeting packages left in hallways.

The most recent incident was reported this week at about 10 a.m.

"When it happens a second time, you're like, 'Somethings not right,'" the Camden Plaza renter said.

Another resident, who spoke to ABC13 off-camera, said she remembers seeing police come into the front office on Feb. 10. A different resident said he remembers seeing one of the people residents believe to be a suspect looking through a gate last week.

"When it's the third time, that's when people are on edge," the renter said.

The tenant told ABC13 that neighbors have reported break-ins. Data Eyewitness News collected shows no burglaries reported in the area of Camden Plaza in the last three years. Then, suddenly there were three reports to Houston police on the block in February alone.

The complex is gated, and signage says the area is under 24-hour surveillance, but multiple renters say these burglars seem to be able to access the building with ease.

"They are obviously experienced. They've been able to do it at our complex three times, and they know how it works. And yeah, they have tampered with our locks and been able to sneak in," the renter said.

The tenant explained that his hall is putting up more cameras and getting to know their neighbors so they can recognize if these suspected repeat offenders return for a fourth time.

"Communicating with your neighbors, knowing who your neighbors are, and knowing who is in the complex you live in is very, very important," the renter said.

Houston police have not made any arrests connected to these burglaries. If you are a victim of a crime, you can report it to the Houston Polcie Department.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.