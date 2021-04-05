texas news

California is coming to Texas! Why more people moving to Lone Star State

By
EMBED <>More Videos

What's causing more Californians to move to Texas?

California is coming to Texas. That is the finding of researchers at Rice University's Kinder Institute for Urban Research.

Home prices are the big driver, and it is causing tens of thousands of Californians to seek out new places to live here in the Lone Star State.

When Bill Fulton was recently asked by business leaders if Golden State residents were really coming to Texas in large numbers, he went to work to find the answer.

As the director of the Kinder Institute for Urban Research at Rice University, Fulton analyzed the numbers, and here's what he found.

On average, about 35,000 to 40,000 Texans move to California every year, but recently a noticeable number of people are doing just the opposite.

In 2018 and 2019, about 80,000 people a year made the move from California to Texas.

The Kinder Institute found as housing prices go up in California, there is a steady migration to Texas.

It has a real-world impact on housing prices in the Lone Star State and those who were born and raised here when they try to find an affordable place to live.

"The consequences it does have is the people who already live in Texas who maybe do not have a lot of home equity and are not used to those California home prices, they may have a more difficult time buying a house, at least the house they want to buy in the place they want to buy," said Fulton.

That means lower income families may have to move further away from the city center to find affordable housing, making their commutes longer and more expensive.

As for counting on California to turn Texas blue, there doesn't seem to be enough migration to make that happen on its own.

SEE ALSO: Fort Bend County judge wants Elon Musk to bring his offices to Houston-area
EMBED More News Videos

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter Saturday morning his company will be suing Alameda County over the public health order that is prohibiting certain businesses and manufacturing facilities from resuming operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexas newshomefamilycalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TEXAS NEWS
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee gives update on migrant girls
More Texas renters face eviction as state protection lapses
2 big Texas companies come out against GOP voting bills
Protestors rally outside of Sen. Cruz's house demanding action
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man picking up family shot to death during robbery at Marq-E
Axe-wielding man leads police on chase in stolen vehicle
Crash victim grateful to rescuers who helped him and his family
TX pastor in need of lung transplant after contracting virus
Houston reaches 100 homicides in 2021 after pregnant woman shot
Houston VA vaccinating all veterans, caregivers and spouses
Kids now playing 'huge role' in spread of COVID-19 variant, expert says
Show More
Dense Fog Advisory issued, here's what else you can expect
Trial in George Floyd's death expected to turn to ex-cop's training
Troy Finner officially begins his role as HPD chief today
Pct. 4 constable sergeant remembered by colleagues
A recap of the news for Monday, April 5
More TOP STORIES News