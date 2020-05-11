Fort Bend County judge wants Elon Musk to bring his offices to Houston-area

I invite Mr. @elonmusk, CEO of @Tesla Motors, to learn about @FortBendCounty as they seek to re-locate their Headquarters & future programs. pic.twitter.com/wZS0JyGjD4 — County Judge KP George (@JudgeKPGeorge) May 9, 2020

FORT BEND, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Judge KP George wants Tesla to make its way to Texas.In a letter written to Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted to Twitter, George said he believes Fort Bend County is the best location for Musk to bring his offices.On Saturday, Musk threatened to pull the company's factory and headquarters out of California in an escalating spat with local officials who have stopped the company from reopening its electric vehicle factory."I understand you have become frustrated with the climate in your current location as we all fight this collective invisible enemy," wrote George. "However, I think your company would greatly benefit from learning about Fort Bend County as your search for a suitable location continues."The letter highlights several reasons George believes Fort Bend would be the most suitable location for his offices, as well as the number of jobs it would bring to residents in the community.An order in the six-county San Francisco Bay Area forced Tesla to close a plant starting March 23 to help prevent the virus' spread, and it was extended until the end of May.