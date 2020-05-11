Business

Fort Bend County judge wants Elon Musk to bring his offices to Houston-area

FORT BEND, Texas (KTRK) -- Fort Bend County Judge KP George wants Tesla to make its way to Texas.

In a letter written to Tesla CEO Elon Musk posted to Twitter, George said he believes Fort Bend County is the best location for Musk to bring his offices.




On Saturday, Musk threatened to pull the company's factory and headquarters out of California in an escalating spat with local officials who have stopped the company from reopening its electric vehicle factory.

READ MORE: Elon Musk threatens to relocate Tesla over California coronavirus restrictions


"I understand you have become frustrated with the climate in your current location as we all fight this collective invisible enemy," wrote George. "However, I think your company would greatly benefit from learning about Fort Bend County as your search for a suitable location continues."

The letter highlights several reasons George believes Fort Bend would be the most suitable location for his offices, as well as the number of jobs it would bring to residents in the community.

An order in the six-county San Francisco Bay Area forced Tesla to close a plant starting March 23 to help prevent the virus' spread, and it was extended until the end of May.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshoustonelon muskteslabusinesscarsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman seen driving over headstones at National Cemetery
Here are the new COVID-19 test sites opening this week
Relive Sunday's epic Houston fly over with 30 vintage planes
Man's body found washed up on Jamaica Beach, police say
The week ahead starts sunny, ends stormy in Houston
Dave Ward's Houston: History soars at Lone Star Flight Museum
Jay-Z demands justice for Georgia man killed while jogging
Show More
3 dead after vehicle crashes into pole along North Freeway
Westfield Trio headed to Naval Academy honored with parade
ABC13 moms share quarantine moments with their kids
Doctor documents full flight from NJ to SF amid pandemic
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
More TOP STORIES News