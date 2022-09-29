Man believed to be homeless shot by bystander outside gas station on FM 1960, deputies say

It is believed the victim may be homeless and may have some type of mental issue, deputies said. That's why he was allegedly arguing with people.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A bystander shot a man as he was recording him getting into a fight with another man outside a gas station on FM 1960, Harris County deputies said.

It all unfolded at an Exxon in the 4500 block of FM 1960 and Stuebner Airline Road.

Deputies said the victim and another man were fighting for unknown reasons when the suspect pulled up in a separate vehicle.

The suspect started recording the fight, according to deputies. That's when the victim is seen on video taking off his shirt and walking towards the suspect.

The suspect shot the victim twice then drove off. Investigators believe the victim may be homeless.

"It appears that he may have some type of mental issue, and that's why he was arguing with everybody. There are other reports that he was at the Burger King earlier doing the same thing, arguing with customers, and he was run off," Sgt. John Klafka with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

The victim is stable at a hospital.

Authorities said the suspect may be driving a gray Hyundai SUV.