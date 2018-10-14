A protest by Uber drivers turned violent when one of them attempted to deliver a petition at the company's headquarters in San Francisco on Friday.Working Partnerships USA provided this video of a driver trying to enter Uber's building on Market Street.In the clip, security guards try to block them and then one of the protesters is tackled.The protest stemmed from what the organization Gig Workers Rising calls the unfair firings of Uber drivers after customers complain."Gig Workers Rising is supporting drivers who are fighting against Uber's unfair deactivation policies," said Thom Hoffman, the Uber driver with Gig Workers Rising who was tackled. "Uber drivers don't have a voice on the job, and live under constant fear, fear of deactivation."In a statement, an Uber spokesperson said decisions to block access to their app are made in accordance with community guidelines, and to maintain the safety of riders and drivers.